IHSAA Girls Swimming Sectional Results

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
PARADISE, IN (WFIE) -

---Girls swimming sectional results, from Saturday, February 3---

GIRLS 200-YD MEDLEY RELAY

1 CASTLE:  1:45.76 ST. CUT Whitney Brown, Krislyn Porter, Madeline Wilson, Callie Wilhite

2 EV. MEM:  1:47.20 ST. CUT Lilia Newkirk, Addie Schnautz, Elizabeth Broshears, Izzy Haseman

3 MT. VERN:  1:49.92 Meredith Crawford, Pearl Muensterman, Cora Epley, Olivia Trent

GIRLS 200 YD FREESTYLE

1. Krislyn Porter CAST. 1:55.17

2. Jamie Glover MT. VERN. 1:58.04

3. Sophia Treski CAST. 2:00.43

GIRLS 200 YD INDIV. MEDLEY

1.  Kaitlyn Porter  CAST. 2:05.38 ST. CUT

2.  Hannah Haerle  CAST. 2:07.49

3.  Elise Umbach  REITZ 2:13.07

GIRLS 50 YD FREESTYLE

1.  Elizabeth Broshears  MEM. 22.89* (SECTIONAL RECORD) ST. CUT

2.  Pearl Muensterman  MT.VERN  23.77 ST. CUT

3.  Callie Wilhite  CASTLE  23.96 ST. CUT

GIRLS 1-METER DIVING

1.  Victoria Ray  CAST. 400.45

2.  Natalie Jacobs  CAST. 390.40

3.  Valorie Marx  REITZ 385.50

GIRLS 100-YD FLY

1.  Elizabeth Broshears  MEMRL. 53.75* (SECTIONAL RECORD) ST. CUT

2.  Kaitlyn Porter  CASTLE 55.26 ST. CUT

3.  Lilia Newkirk  MEMRL. 58.73

GIRLS 100-YD FREESTYLE

1.  Whitney Brown  CAST. 51.07 ST. CUT

2.  Callie Wilhite  CAST. 52.32 ST. CUT

3.  Izzy Haseman  MEMRL. 54.62

GIRLS 500-YD FREESTYLE

1.  Jamie Glover  MT.VERN. 5:13.48

2.  Jamie Zimmerman  CASTLE 5:14.03

3.  Alexandra Hurlock   CASTLE 5:27.07

GIRLS 200-YD FREE RELAY

1.  MEMRL. 1:37.31 ST. CUT Addie Schnautz, Izzy Haseman, Amy Goris, Elizabeth Broshears 

2. CASTLE 1:37.83 ST. CUT Kaitlyn Porter, Hannah Haerle, Sophia Treski, Madeline Wilson 

3.  MT. VERN. 1:38.03 ST. CUT Pearl Muensterman, Cora Epley, Jamie Glover, Olivia Trent

GIRLS 100-YD BACKSTROKE

1.  Whitney Brown  CAST. 55.40* (SECTIONAL RECORD) ST. CUT

2.  Lilia Newkirk  MEMRL. 57.48 ST. CUT

3.  Jordan Grimes  BOONVILE 58.77

GIRLS 100-YD BREASTSTROKE

1.  Hannah Haerle  CASTLE 1:05.08 ST. CUT

2.  Krislyn Porter  CAST. 1:05.36 ST. CUT

3.  Pearl Muensterman  MT. VERN. 1:06.56

GIRLS 400-YD FREE RELAY

1.  CASTLE 3:32.43 ST. CUT Whitney Brown, Kaitlyn Porter, Krislyn Porter, Callie Wilhite, 

2.  MT. VERNON 3:46.30 Ellee Cox, Taylor Collins, Meredith Crawford, Jamie Glover

3.  MEMORIAL 3:47.82 Amy Goris, Anna McCoy, Katelynn Davis, Lilia Newkirk

---FINAL TEAM RESULTS---

1.  Castle 515

2.  Evansville Memorial 395

3. Mount Vernon 392

4. Evansville Reitz 281

5. Evansville North 141

6. Evansville Mater Dei 126.5

7. Evansville Central 120.5

8. Boonville 109

9.  Gibson Southern 63

10.  Evansville Harrison 46

Courtesy:  Castle High School Athletics.  Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.

