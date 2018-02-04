Salvation Army hosts 'Souper Bowl' party

There were also activities for those who weren't interested in watching the game (WFIE)

Soup was on the menu at the Salvation Army in Evansville. Several people gathered there for a "Souper Bowl" party.

Organizers say volunteers made the soup and prepared other snacks for the big game. We're told more than 30 people showed up.

"We serve a lot of people throughout the week here at the Salvation Army. Our food pantry is always open, and so just another opportunity to open our doors to those in the cold and just want to come and fellowship and be part of a larger family in our community," Captain Scott Strissel said.

Organizers say they are pleased with the turnout.

