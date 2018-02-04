IHSAA Wrestling Regional Results from Saturday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

IHSAA Wrestling Regional Results from Saturday

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

---Team Wrestling Results for IHSAA Regional at North High School, Saturday, February 3---

1 Evansville Mater Dei  229.0
2 Castle  136.5
3 Evansville Central  58.0
3 Evansville F.j. Reitz  58.0
5 North Posey  54.0
6 Heritage Hills  43.0
7 Vincennes Lincoln  34.0
8 Gibson Southern  31.0
9 Evansville Memorial  27.0
10 Boonville  24.0
10 Mount Vernon  24.0
12 South Spencer  21.0
13 Evansville Harrison  17.0
14 Evansville North  12.0
15 Washington               6.0

---Individual Results by Weight Class for IHSAA Wrestling Regional at North High School, Saturday February 3---

106 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Cole Ross of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Sam Scott of Heritage Hills
  • 3rd Place - Khaliq Boyd of Evansville Harrison
  • 4th Place - Braiden Fitts of North Posey

113 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Blake Boarman of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Devin Casebolt of Castle
  • 3rd Place - Logan Sutton of Boonville
  • 4th Place - Kameron Kendall of North Posey

120 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Kane Egli of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Cameron Amento of Evansville Central
  • 3rd Place - Chris Tucker of Evansville F.j. Reitz
  • 4th Place - Beau Heeke of Heritage Hills

126 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Clay Egli of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Carson Willis of Castle
  • 3rd Place - Evan Overton of Boonville
  • 4th Place - Nate Morgan of Mount Vernon

132 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Eli Dickens of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Brayden Bethe of Evansville Central
  • 3rd Place - Brooks Hartz of Castle
  • 4th Place - Parker McNeely of Vincennes Lincoln

138 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Matt Lee of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Matt Kincaid of Castle
  • 3rd Place - Owen Bryant of Gibson Southern
  • 4th Place - Pat Mayes of Boonville

145 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Scott Fitts of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Jacob Freeman of Castle
  • 3rd Place - Mason Ayer of Heritage Hills
  • 4th Place - Harry Rodriguez of Evansville Harrison

152 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Robert Deters of Castle
  • 2nd Place - Macartney Parkinson of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 3rd Place - Levi Miller of North Posey
  • 4th Place - Cadon Deffendoll of Vincennes Lincoln

160 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Clay Singleton of Gibson Southern
  • 2nd Place - Nolan Weidner of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 3rd Place - Zach Martin of Evansville F.j. Reitz
  • 4th Place - Ian Hartz of Castle

170 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Colton Gamblin of North Posey
  • 2nd Place - Luke McGennis of Mount Vernon
  • 3rd Place - Noah Reich of Evansville F.j. Reitz
  • 4th Place - Jalen Johnson of Washington

182 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Kiave Guerrier of Evansville Central
  • 2nd Place - Will Nunn of Castle
  • 3rd Place - Tyler Tasa of Evansville North
  • 4th Place - Brenden Moore of South Spencer

195 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Andrew Koonce of Evansville F.j. Reitz
  • 2nd Place - Will Rolley of Castle
  • 3rd Place - Robbie Helfrich of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 4th Place - Dylan Carrier of Evansville Central

220 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Michael Boots of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Alex Lichlyter of Evansville Memorial
  • 3rd Place - Will Stewart of South Spencer
  • 4th Place - Wyatt Keller of Heritage Hills

285 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Spencer York of Vincennes Lincoln
  • 2nd Place - Roman Graves of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 3rd Place - Ryan Ohlsen of Evansville Memorial
  • 4th Place - Dylan Butts of North Posey
