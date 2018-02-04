Super Bowl Sunday a family affair for local bar

Super Bowl Sunday is always a family affair for a local bar. J's Sports Bar has been serving up beers and burgers to locals for decades. The family-run business is thankful for the relationships gained with the community.

J's sports bar has been an Evansville staple for decades. It originally started as Ginny's Place in the 80s.

Skylar Werne is J's General Manager.

She told us, "The original owner of Ginny's Place was my grandmother. She's the one who started it. She started it down on Weinbach."

It's a family run joint, Werne said, "My dad, which is John the owner, my mom Christi, my Aunt Kim, but as far as the family, I mean we're all a part of it."

The J's family is thankful for the continual support they receive, especially on Super Bowl Sundays. But it's the family environment that keeps the customers coming.

Kim Allen is another family member who works at the bar. She said the relationship they have with one another and customers is what makes the watering hole so special.

"Very important, and I hear a lot of customers say that and that's why a lot of customers like to come in and come in repeatedly," Allen said.

Skylar Werne, J's General Manager, told 14 News, "We know people, first name basis in here. You're no stranger here."

