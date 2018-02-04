Super Bowl Sunday or SuperBride Sunday?

While most of us were getting ready for the big game, a lot of newly engaged couples were getting ready for their big day.

It was Super Bride Sunday in downtown Evansville.

Hundreds of brides with their bridesmaids and fiances flocked to the Old National Event's Plaza to figure out what they want for their big day.

Torrey Alumbaugh and Michael Hayden got engaged in December and plan to get married next June, and they're taking this seriously. This is already their second wedding expo.

"These definitely help," Alumbaugh said. "Showing the big picture of everything."

They are hoped to find a venue for their reception, a caterer, and a photographer.

SuperBride Sunday had everything in one place to make it easy for couples to see their options. There was everything from dresses, to cakes, to place settings.

But it can be hard for a young couple to plan a wedding, especially on a budget.

"It was hard for us to set a budget because we weren't really sure what the prices were for everything," Alumbaugh said. "Some places include some stuff and some don't."

But despite the tough decisions, the groom-to-be hopes to be there for his future wife.

"I definitely like to be a part of the process," Hayden said. "I mean everyone says it's her day, but I like to be a part of it too. I don't want her to get overwhelmed, and I just want to be there to support her and help her make decisions too."

