2 women found after submerged vehicle pulled from river; no foul play suspected

Divers located the vehicle and at 10:30 a.m. both women were found. (Source: ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle)

No foul play is suspected in the death of two Oaktown, Indiana women after the off-roading vehicle they were in went into the Wabash River.

Indiana State Police said the accident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday in Knox County. Two couples were four-wheeling together in a field near the Wabash River.

ISP say the vehicle accidentally went off the embankment, sending the four people into the water.

The two husbands managed to swim to land and ran more than a mile to a home to call for help. ISP says the home the two men ran to did not have a telephone.

With no phones, one husband found another four-wheeler and drove back to the Wabash River to find the two women. The other husband ran to the nearby home and called for help.

After 10 a.m., divers found the vehicle and crews began removing the submerged vehicle from the Wabash River. The two women were found once the vehicle was out of the water.

ISP said they do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is still ongoing. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.