Standoff over in Hopkins Co.

The fire broke out Saturday morning at a home in the 3600 block of KY-2551. Muhlenberg County dispatch says the call came in around 7:30 a.m.More >>
A standoff between deputies and a person, who was wanted on a warrant, is now over.More >>
Kentucky State Police have apologized for a Super Bowl-themed tweet aimed at discouraging drunken driving that referenced prison rape.More >>
Soup was on the menu at the Salvation Army in Evansville. Several people gathered there for a "Souper Bowl" party.More >>
Super Bowl Sunday is always a family affair for a local bar. J's Sports Bar has been serving up beers and burgers to locals for decades. The family-run business is thankful for the relationships gained with the community.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Philadelphians tore light poles out of the ground and committed other acts of vandalism in the wake of their team’s win in Super Bowl LII.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.More >>
The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads.More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
