Standoff over in Hopkins Co.

A standoff between deputies and a person, who was wanted on a warrant, is now over.

Hopkins County Sheriff's Deputies went to a home on Sandcut Road to find the suspect.

They say he was armed with a gun and threatening to commit suicide.

At some point during the standoff, Madisonville Police Department's Emergency Response Team managed to get into the house and found the person in the back bedroom of the home, still armed.

Deputies say he would not drop the gun and shot himself.

He was taken to Baptist Hospital before being taken to an Indiana hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.