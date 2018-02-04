Standoff ends after wanted suspect suffers self inflicted gunshot

A standoff between deputies and a person, who was wanted on a warrant, is now over.

Hopkins County Sheriff's Deputies was on Sandcut Road to find an individual with a warrant. In the press release, it explains deputies found the wanted suspect, but they were armed with a gun and threatening to take their own life.

At some point during the standoff, Madisonville Police Department's Emergency Response Team managed to get into the house and found the person in the back bedroom of the home, still armed.

The press release says the individual would not drop the gun and shot themselves. The extent of the gunshot wound was not mentioned in the press release.

The wanted suspect was taken to Baptist Hospital before being taken to an Indiana hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story with more information when authorities release it.

