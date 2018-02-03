Princeton girls take on Vincennes Lincoln in 3A sectional hoops - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Princeton girls take on Vincennes Lincoln in 3A sectional hoops

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) -

In 3A Sectional 31, it was host Princeton with a tall task taking on 20-4 Vincennes Lincoln.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly