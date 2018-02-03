North and Castle girls battle in 4A sectional championships - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

North and Castle girls battle in 4A sectional championships

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Girls sectional championships took center stage and started in 4A where a couple of juggernauts faced off in Castle and North.

Castle came in still unbeaten, 22-0, and has beaten North twice already this season.  

Could the Huskies exact revenge?

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly