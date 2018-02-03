Eagles outfly the Hawks, 92-65

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team led wire-to-wire in posting a 92-65 victory over Quincy University Saturday afternoon at the Physical Activities Center. USI, which has won six-straight and is 14-0 at the PAC this year, saw its overall record rise to 19-5, 10-2 in the GLVC, while Quincy goes to 7-15 overall, 3-10 GLVC.



The Screaming Eagles exploded out of the gate in the first half and an 11-point lead, 15-4, before five minutes were gone in the game. USI would expand the lead to as many as 16 points by the intermission, 46-30.



USI freshman forward Emmanuel Little (Indianapolis, Indiana) was on fire to start game, scoring 10 of the Eagles' first 12 points and finishing the half with 17. He was blistering from the field, hitting seven-of-nine and a perfect three-of-three from the stripe.



In the second half, the Eagles continued to roll, boosting the margin to 30 points, 73-43, after freshman guard Mateo Rivera (Indianapolis, Indiana) completed an old-fashion three-point play and a 10-0 USI run with 10:34 left in the contest. The 30-point advantage would be the largest of the game for the Eagles.



USI would cruise the rest of the way as Quincy would get no closer than 22 points in the final five minutes.



Little would add eight points in the second half and finish with a game-high 25 points. The freshman forward concluded the game 10-of-13 from the field and five-of-five from the line, while grabbing seven rebounds and tying a season-high with three steals.



Rivera followed Little in the scoring column with a season-high 18 points, scoring 16 in the second half. Rivera, who also dished four assists in the win, was four-of-seven from the field, one-of-four from downtown, and a perfect nine-of-nine from the stripe.



Junior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) and senior forward DayJar Dickson (Washington, D.C.) rounded out the double-digit scorers with 17 points and 11 points, respectively. Dickson also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.



The Eagles hits the road to start next week when they travel to the University of Illinois Springfield Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. contest before returning to the friendly surroundings of the PAC for Senior Day February 10 versus ninth-ranked Bellarmine University.



Illinois Springfield saw its record drop to 13-9 overall and 5-7 in the GLVC after falling to ninth-ranked Bellarmine University, 79-54, tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. USI is 10-3 versus Illinois Springfield since the series started in 2003, 7-2 in GLVC play. The Eagles also hold a slim 3-2 lead on the road versus the Prairie Stars.



USI took last year's meetings – winning in Springfield, 86-75, and at the PAC, 90-57 – behind the 20-point games of Stein, who had 26 points in the road win and 23 points in the victory at home.

Courtesy: University of Southern Indiana Athletics