IHSAA post-season wrestling continues

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

On the mats, the IHSAA wrestling post-season continues with the regional round for individual wrestlers.  

Last week, the top four wrestlers in each weight class advanced from the sectionals into Saturday's regionals.  

Those top finishers came from both the Central and Castle sectionals, and Saturday's regionals work the exact same way.  

