Eagles’ use balanced attack to roll over Hawks

Eight University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball players had at least six points Saturday as the No. 10/16 Screaming Eagles rolled past visiting Quincy University, 85-53, on Homecoming at the Physical Activities Center.

USI (19-2, 11-1 GLVC) used a 30-7 first-half run to essentially put the game out of reach with more than four minutes to play in the first half. The Eagles shot 53.1 percent (17-32) from the field in the first half and were 6-of-10 (.600) from three-point range as they took a 51-27 lead into the intermission.

The Eagles, who led by as much as 27 in the first half, shot 64.3 percent from the floor in the second period.

Quincy (7-15, 3-10 GLVC) trimmed USI's lead to 18 late in the second quarter, but three-pointers by senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) and freshman forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) sent the Eagles into the break on a high note.

USI's lead shrunk to 21 early in the third period, but an 8-0 run quickly put to rest any ideas of a Quincy comeback and ensured the Eagles their eighth straight victory.

Senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) had 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Eagles, while junior forward Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Grooms and Guy had 13 and nine points, respectively, while junior forward/center Mikayla Rowan (Brazil, Indiana) added eight points and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Ashley Johnson (Louisville, Kentucky) and sophomore guard/forward Morgan Sherwood (Charleston, Illinois) each finished with seven points, while junior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) added six points and three assists.

Senior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) dished out a game-high six assists for the Eagles, who shot 50.8 percent for the game.

Quincy was led by senior forward Anika Webster, who finished with a game-high 19 points.

USI, which was 10-of-19 (.526) from three-point range, outrebounded the Hawks 44-27 and held a decisive 31-12 advantage in points in the paint. The Eagles' also held a 31-13 lead in bench points.

The Eagles return to action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when they visit the University of Illinois Springfield. USI hosts Bellarmine University next Saturday for Senior Night at the PAC before ending the regular-season with four straight road games.

Notes: USI and Quincy combined to go 21-of-21 at the free throw line, with the Eagles connecting on all 13 of their attempts at the charity stripe…Dahlstrom's streak of double-doubles ended at four games after being held to six rebounds Saturday…she was 9-of-11 from the field to make up the difference…the Eagles improved to 14-0 at the PAC this year and have won 20 consecutive games on their home court dating back to last season.

Courtesy: University of Souther Indiana Athletics