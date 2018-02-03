Pizza places prep for Super Bowl

We stopped by Dominos Pizza on South Green River Road to find out how they are prepping for the big day (WFIE)

According to Forbes Magazine, 12 million pizzas and over 1 billion chicken wings will be eaten on Super Bowl Sunday.

We stopped by Domino's Pizza on South Green River Road to find out how they are prepping for the big day.

They said their business almost doubles on Super Bowl Sunday, and they have already begun preparing for the extra orders and deliveries.

"We just prep a lot of our ingredients, our toppings and stuff like that. We try to make sure we have enough large dough and stuff because we do have a lot of people run out of that," said Assistant Manager Isaiah Lynch. "We usually get crazy, I'd say, an hour before the game. Around halftime, we tend to slow down, but yeah, it gets pretty crazy in here. A lot of deliveries, a lot of deliveries people ordering a lot of wings, pizza, you know?"

The pre-game festivities begin at 11 a.m., and the game begins at 5 p.m. You can watch it all on 14 News or on our online Live Stream.

