Locals freezing for a reason in Polar Plunge

It may be cold out there, but that didn't stop locals from freezing for a reason!

The annual Polar Plunge supporting the Special Olympics of Indiana took place Saturday afternoon in Boonville.

Locals raised a "bear" minimum of $75 all to take a dip in the frigid waters at Scales Lake Park.

Paw R. Bear and some of our 14 News team were also out at the event.

All of the money raised from the plunge directly benefits more than 14,000 Special Olympic athletes throughout Indiana.

