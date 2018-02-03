Honor Flight volunteers, vets meet for breakfast

Twice a year, hundreds of Tri-State veterans take the trip of a lifetime to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor, and it's all thanks to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.

On Saturday, dozens of volunteers, family members, and veterans who traveled with the last Honor Flight met for breakfast at Atlas Van Lines to catch up and reminisce about the trip.

We spoke with one veteran and volunteer who said these trips are very important to our vets.

"This was wonderful when we came in here last August to see each other again and talk it over. It was interesting," volunteer and veteran Edward Geiser said. "A lot of these World War II veterans are in their 90s now, and this is probably the last chance they'll have to do it."

The next group of Honor Flights will depart for Washington D.C. on May 5 and again on October 20.

