Honor Flight volunteers, vets meet for breakfast - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Honor Flight volunteers, vets meet for breakfast

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Twice a year, hundreds of Tri-State veterans take the trip of a lifetime to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor, and it's all thanks to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana. 

On Saturday, dozens of volunteers, family members, and veterans who traveled with the last Honor Flight met for breakfast at Atlas Van Lines to catch up and reminisce about the trip. 

We spoke with one veteran and volunteer who said these trips are very important to our vets.

"This was wonderful when we came in here last August to see each other again and talk it over. It was interesting," volunteer and veteran Edward Geiser said. "A lot of these World War II veterans are in their 90s now, and this is probably the last chance they'll have to do it."

The next group of Honor Flights will depart for Washington D.C. on May 5 and again on October 20. 

For more information or how to volunteer, you can click here.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Pizza places prep for Super Bowl

    Pizza places prep for Super Bowl

    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-02-03 22:50:45 GMT
    We stopped by Dominos Pizza on South Green River Road to find out how they are prepping for the big day (WFIE)We stopped by Dominos Pizza on South Green River Road to find out how they are prepping for the big day (WFIE)

    According to Forbes Magazine, 12 million pizzas and over 1 billion chicken wings will be eaten on Super Bowl Sunday.

    More >>

    According to Forbes Magazine, 12 million pizzas and over 1 billion chicken wings will be eaten on Super Bowl Sunday.

    More >>

  • Locals freezing for a reason in Polar Plunge

    Locals freezing for a reason in Polar Plunge

    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:40 PM EST2018-02-03 22:40:48 GMT
    The annual Polar Plunge supporting the Special Olympics of Indiana took place Saturday afternoon in Boonville (WFIE)The annual Polar Plunge supporting the Special Olympics of Indiana took place Saturday afternoon in Boonville (WFIE)

    It may be freezing out there, but that didn't stop locals from freezing for a reason!

    More >>

    It may be freezing out there, but that didn't stop locals from freezing for a reason!

    More >>

  • Honor Flight volunteers, vets meet for breakfast

    Honor Flight volunteers, vets meet for breakfast

    Saturday, February 3 2018 4:55 PM EST2018-02-03 21:55:37 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Twice a year, hundreds of Tri-State veterans take the trip of a lifetime to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor, and it's all thanks to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana. 

    More >>

    Twice a year, hundreds of Tri-State veterans take the trip of a lifetime to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor, and it's all thanks to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly