Notre Dame falls to NC State, 76-58

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
RALEIGH, NC (AP) -

Torin Dorn scored 21 points and North Carolina State shot 50 percent to beat Notre Dame 76-58 on Saturday.

Freshman Braxton Beverly added 16 points for the Wolfpack (16-7, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). N.C. State was coming off an overtime win at rival North Carolina followed by a weeklong break, yet there was no sign of a hangover, rust or anything else.

Instead, Dorn, Beverly and the rest of their Wolfpack teammates were simply dominant.

The Wolfpack claimed a 38-26 rebounding advantage and scored 21 points off turnovers. It amounted to a complete reversal of a 30-point loss to Notre Dame exactly one month earlier, down to the symmetry of N.C. State leading by 30 with 8½ minutes left.

Matt Farrell scored 16 points for the Fighting Irish (13-10, 3-7) after missing the past two games with a lingering ankle injury. Notre Dame has lost seven straight games.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish have been just trying to stay afloat with preseason Associated Press All-American Bonzie Colson roughly halfway through a projected eight-week recovery from a broken left foot. But they haven't won a game in nearly a month. Worse, while the first five losses were all by single-digit margins, the past two - both in the state of North Carolina with Tuesday's 22-point loss at Duke - have ended with ugly scores.

UP NEXT

The Fighting Irish host Boston College on Tuesday night.

