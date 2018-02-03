Neighbor hurt trying to save boy from deadly Bremen fire; victims identified

Bremen Fire Department said one man was killed in the house fire and a young boy was flown to the hospital. (WFIE)

The name of the man who was killed in a house fire in Muhlenberg County over the weekend has been released.

Kentucky State Police say the man has been identified as 89-year-old Mitchell Kyle.

The fire broke out Saturday morning at a home in the 3600 block of KY-2551. Muhlenberg Co. dispatch says the call came in around 7:30 a.m.

This is what’s left of a home in Bremen, KY that caught fire this morning. Dispatch confirms that the call came in at 7:31 am. Bremen Fire Department responded to the 3600 block of KY 2551. Crews are no longer on scene. @14News @Chellsie14News pic.twitter.com/7pDRmOdhO1 — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) February 3, 2018

State police say a neighbor, Benjamin Harrison, was able to pull 5-year-old Levi Case out of the home and Levi was then flown to Vanderbilt Hospital's pediatric burn unit.

Kyle was found dead inside the home.

According to a GoFundMe page, Levi suffered burns to more than half of his body. Sadly, Levi's mother confirmed to 14 News Monday morning that Levi had passed away.

KSP says Harrison received non-life-threatening injuries while getting Levi out of the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.