Neighbor hurt trying to save boy from deadly Bremen fire; victims identified

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

The name of the man who was killed in a house fire in Muhlenberg County over the weekend has been released.

Kentucky State Police say the man has been identified as 89-year-old Mitchell Kyle.

The fire broke out Saturday morning at a home in the 3600 block of KY-2551. Muhlenberg Co. dispatch says the call came in around 7:30 a.m.

State police say a neighbor, Benjamin Harrison, was able to pull 5-year-old Levi Case out of the home and Levi was then flown to Vanderbilt Hospital's pediatric burn unit.

Kyle was found dead inside the home.

According to a GoFundMe page, Levi suffered burns to more than half of his body. Sadly, Levi's mother confirmed to 14 News Monday morning that Levi had passed away.

KSP says Harrison received non-life-threatening injuries while getting Levi out of the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

