Boy hurt in Bremen house fire dies

Bremen Fire Department said one man was killed in the house fire and a young boy was flown to the hospital. (WFIE) Bremen Fire Department said one man was killed in the house fire and a young boy was flown to the hospital. (WFIE)
Levi Case. (Source: GoFundMe) Levi Case. (Source: GoFundMe)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

The young boy who was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital after a house fire over the weekend has died.

The fire broke out Saturday morning at a home in the 3600 block of KY-2551. Muhlenberg County dispatch says the call came in around 7:30 a.m.

Officials with the Bremen Fire Department told our reporter at the scene a man died from the fire. A 5-year-old boy made it out of the home and was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital's pediatric burn unit.

According to a GoFundMe page, the boy, Levi Case, suffered burns to more than half of his body. Sadly, Levi's mother confirmed to 14 News Monday morning that Levi had passed away.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

