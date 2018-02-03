1 killed, young boy flown to hospital after Bremen house fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

1 killed, young boy flown to hospital after Bremen house fire

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Bremen Fire Department said one man was killed in the house fire and a young boy was flown to the hospital. (WFIE) Bremen Fire Department said one man was killed in the house fire and a young boy was flown to the hospital. (WFIE)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

One person was killed and a young boy was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital after a house fire early Saturday.

Bremen Fire Department told our reporter at the scene a man died from the fire in the 3600 block of KY-2551. Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch says the call came in at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

