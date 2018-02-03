Super Bowl LII prop bets

On Sunday people across the country and around the world will tune-in to see the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.More >>
One person was killed and a young boy was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital after a house fire early Saturday.More >>
While Football may be a game of inches, Sunday will be a game of calories for many of us. That means big business for local restaurants around the region. We stopped in a few establishments to see how they're preparing for the biggest game of the year. From the bars on Franklin Street, to pizza deliveries, merchandise shops, and a locally owned bakery, we're told a lot of man hours go in several days in advance. Employees at Pizza King in Evansville, for example, tell us they ...More >>
A social media movement is sweeping across Commonwealth schools showing support for Marshall County.More >>
Doctors in Vanderburgh County said this has been a flu season for the books. St. Vincent Urgent Care Physician, John Myers said, "I think the flu season has kind of peaked quite frankly.More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.More >>
Don't share pornography or illegal images on Facebook. That is a warning that probably sounds self explanatory, but still many people around the world are sharing an explicit video showing an underage girl.More >>
