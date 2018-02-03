Super Bowl LII prop bets

On Sunday people across the country and around the world will tune-in to see the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

As one of the most watched events every year, the Super Bowl even draws in non-sports fans. For the non-sports fan, the allure from the big game might come from the highly anticipated commercials or the half-time show.

But one thing that can make the game more entertaining, regardless of why you are watching, is proposition bets, or "prop bets." These bets regard the occurrence or non-occurrence of something during the game.

Below is a list of some of this year's prop bets:

How long will it take Pink to sing the National Anthem? Over 2:00 minutes Under 2:00 minutes

What color will Pink's hair be when she starts singing the National Anthem? White/blonde Pink/red Green Blue/purple Brown/black

How man times will Gisele Bundchen (Tom Brady's spouse) be mentioned during the broadcast? Over 1.5 times Under 1.5 times

What color will Justin Timberlake's shoes be when he begins his halftime show performance? White Black Brown/beige Green Blue Red Yellow

Will any members of NSYNC perform with Justin Timberlake? Yes No

How many times will the temperature outside the stadium be mentioned during the broadcast? Over 1 Under 1

Will Tom Brady's jersey be stolen, again? Yes No

Will President Donald Trump be mentioned in the broadcast? Yes No

How many times will "wardrobe malfunction" be mentioned during the broadcast? Over 1.5 times Under 1.5 times



