Locals prep for Super Bowl weekend

The Philedelphia Eagles square off against The New England Patriots Sunday at 5:30 CT on WFIE channel 14.

While Football may be a game of inches, Sunday will be a game of calories for many of us.

That means big business for local restaurants around the region.

We stopped in a few establishments to see how they're preparing for the biggest game of the year.

From the bars on Franklin Street to pizza deliveries, merchandise shops, and a locally owned bakery, we're told a lot of man hours go in several days in advance.

Employees at Pizza King in Evansville, for example, tell us they had to fold and stack hundreds of pizza boxes on Friday.

Restaurants and bars like Sportsman's on W. Franklin St. brace themselves for a big crowd, making sure they're well staffed for Sunday.

But, Jeff Ruder, a Sportsman's employee, is one of the lucky few there that will have off for the game.

"Oh I'm rounding up my friends and we're watching," Ruder smiled. "Go Eagles, man. I'm ready for the rematch of the Patriots and Eagles. I've been waiting for this since about 2004," he said while wearing a Philadelphia jersey.

