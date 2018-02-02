A social media movement is sweeping across Commonwealth schools showing support for Marshall County.

At Meadowlands Elementary in Daviess County, the school colors are typically green and yellow. But, not much of that was seen Friday. Instead, it was all about blue and orange. Those are Marshall County’s colors.

“I thought it was pretty sad that kind of thing happened here in Kentucky,” 5th grader Nathan Harley said.

A gunman opened fire in Marshall County high school nearly two weeks ago, killing two students and injuring more than a dozen others.

“It was important for me because I knew we helped a county that needed it,” 5th grader Presleigh Smeathers stated.

The students filed in the gym Friday afternoon to show their support.

This social media movement was headed up by the Kentucky Department of Education. Organizers encouraged all schools, staff and students alike, to wear those blue and orange, snap a photo, and use #MarshallStrong.

“I was very excited that our school participated in helping them,” Smeathers explained.

The support stretched across the state and in the Tri-State, photos came flooding in. We found photos from Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins and Union County school districts.

“I hope they feel cared for and that they don't feel left out because it could happen to anybody,” Harley added.

