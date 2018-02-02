HOOPS LIVE SECTIONALS: Castle vs Harrison - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

HOOPS LIVE SECTIONALS: Castle vs Harrison

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Castle Knights Twitter) (Source: Castle Knights Twitter)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

HOOPS LIVE SECTIONALS: Castle vs Harrison

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly