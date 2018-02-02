Child Welfare Group evaluating DCS, Vanderburgh Co. among 5 counties in study

"It's about making sure kids are safe," says Vanderburgh County CASA Executive Director Suzanne Draper.

The entire Indiana Department of Child Services is getting an evaluation. Part of that evaluation, includes studying the branch in Vanderburgh County.

The people doing the work, Child Welfare Group, is sharing its initial report.

The independent assessment will include direct observations of the people who work closest with children. This initial report is the first of many more to come as DCS is under strict scrutiny. The department is under the leadership of a new director after the previous director resigned in December.

That resignation contained harsh words against an agency that would "all but ensure that children will die." Those parting words came from former DCS Director Mary Beth Bonaventura.

Now, just two weeks into the role, new director Terry Stigdon is leading the organization under overhaul with a careful eye.

"That's why I'm doing my assessment. So while CWG is completing its assessment, I'm going out into the field. My plan is to be in every region by time their assessment is complete, so I can have my own assessment with the frontline staff," says Stigdon.

CWG is coming to Vanderburgh County to shadow caseworkers and supervisors. The county was chosen among four others to offer a more complete picture of how DCS is functioning. State wide, the number of children in out-of-home care has nearly doubled over the past five years. The increase is trickling down to Vanderburgh County CASA.

"The numbers have gone up considerably. Our numbers have gone up probably about 10-20% in the past two years," says Draper.

Volunteer numbers are not on pace with the growing number of reports either. CWG is identifying resource needs and staffing levels. This initial report credits DCS with "a core of highly skilled and knowledgeable" staff.

"I believe that everyone that works with Department of Child Services feels that way. You don't go into this type of work if you don't care about kids. We just have to work through some of these outlying issues," says Draper.

The next wave of information from the evaluation is set to come out on March 1, 2018. And at the end, a final report of the findings will also include recommendations to improve DCS.

