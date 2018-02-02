Flu season peaking in Vanderburgh Co.

Doctors in Vanderburgh County said this has been a flu season for the books.

St. Vincent Urgent Care Physician, John Myers said, "I think the flu season has kind of peaked quite frankly. For awhile we were tangled up in flu."

Doctor's Offices across the county have been packed with a steady flow of flu patients for months.

"Our culture I think people are pride if they can work while being sick and that sort of works against the flu because people work when they're sick and more people get sick," said Dr. Myers.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department said they are working on preventative measures in the community. Lynn Herr with the health department said, "Agencies including churches look to us to how they handle things just as simple as in the churches of sharing handshakes and around communion time."

The county cannot report the number of deaths until it reaches five or more.

"Currently we know that in Indiana we've had 107 deaths and about 79 percent of those have been of those individuals that are greater than the age of 65," said Herr.

One of the ways doctors are working to reduce the number of days the flu lasts is through Tamiflu, a drug causing some controversy for its side effects but doctors say its a case by case basis.

"Children can be hallucinating, have some other psychiatric problems," said Myers.

Deaconess said they were isolating 40-50 patients daily who were diagnosed with the virus, but that trend changed this week with only 20 people a day being isolated. Despite those numbers decreasing, local hospitals still have visitation restrictions in place.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.