USI debuts first ever Super Bowl commercial

A social media movement is sweeping across Commonwealth schools showing support for Marshall County.More >>
Doctors in Vanderburgh County said this has been a flu season for the books. St. Vincent Urgent Care Physician, John Myers said, "I think the flu season has kind of peaked quite frankly.More >>
The entire Indiana Department of Child Services is getting an evaluation. Part of that evaluation, includes studying the branch in Vanderburgh County. The people doing the work, Child Welfare Group, is sharing its initial report.More >>
The University of Southern Indiana made history today by debuting their first ever Super Bowl commercial.More >>
The Daviess County Detention Center is increasing its security only weeks after an attack on an inmate.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
A Tennessee woman was kidnapped by her boyfriend and beaten with a wooden plunger handle for five days, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.More >>
Officers say no one took the child to get medical treatment, and they tried to hide her from DCS.More >>
A man at the center of a rare murder-for-hire case in Montgomery has died in Arizona after being struck by a vehicle.More >>
The state worker who sent an alert about an inbound ballistic missile to all Hawaii phones last month says he honestly thought the islands were under threat and was just trying to save lives.More >>
General Mills released a map of each state’s favorite Super Bowl food, and the most popular snack in the country might come as a slight surprise.More >>
