USI debuts first ever Super Bowl commercial

The University of Southern Indiana made history today by debuting their first ever Super Bowl commercial.

The commercial is part of a new advertising campaign that school officials say has been in the works for over a year now, and centers on the role models that students will meet when they come to USI.

The University sent out a survey to students last year asking about their role models: who they are and what makes them a role model. According to USI president Linda Bennett the response was simply overwhelming.

"If you could read the surveys that we have of students expressing what's important to them and what's had an impact on their lives and to see the number of names, you might just be right" said Bennett. "It might just be everyone on campus."

While everyone on campus wasn't directly involved in the making of the commercial, it took a huge team effort to bring the project full circle.

"There are about 175 people on our campus in some way or form to put that together," the associate vice president for marketing and communications Kinda Strupp said. "So the fact that we have that much engagement and enthusiasm about getting a job done really speaks volumes to what this university is about on a day to day basis."

The university is using a wide range of methods to get their message to the public. The commercial itself will air locally on 14 News during the Super Bowl and online.

[14 News Online]

Strupp also asked the students at the debut screening to push the message on social media.

USI will also makes waves after the big game by airing their commercial in Indianapolis. This is the first time that the university will air an advertisement in state capitol.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.