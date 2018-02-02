Daviess Co. Detention Center adding more cameras after inmate was attacked

The Daviess County Detention Center is increasing its security only weeks after an attack on an inmate.

Jail officials tell us they decided to invest additional surveillance cameras. The goal here is to eliminate the blind spot

More than 100 cameras are inside only one of a few buildings at the detention center. It's home to hundreds of inmates and keeping an eye on them all is expensive.

Only a few weeks ago an inmate reported being assaulted by three other inmates. Each was charged with kidnapping.

The FBI even got involved to investigate it as a hate crime.

One camera in the day room supported the victim's statements showing the inmates walking toward a section together.

Jailer Art Maglinger says the order has already been placed to try to prevent another attack.

"We're looking to put at least one if not two in their cell, we're going to try one for now pointing back at the door we've got other cells like that so we'd like to put other cameras in similar to this one where you have an open area and then maybe not individual cameras in the cell but just more coverage inside the cell," said Maglinger.

The camera should be up and rolling by the end of February.

