New car service in business in Evansville

Move over Uber and Lyft. There's a new way to get home from wherever you're headed Saturday night.

A new car service just launched called Select Chauffered transportation.

It uses Lincoln town cars and Mercedes sedans with plans to add large SUVs.

Owners Brian Buxton and Rick Allen say prices are close to cab prices, but with upscale vehicles and service catered to your schedule.

The company has an app and a Facebook page.

