Evansville school principal duct taped for a good cause

A principal at Christ the King School got himself in a sticky situation on Friday.

Matt Moore agreed to be duct-taped to the wall, raising money for a good cause.

Students paid $1 for each strip of the tape. The money raised will help fund their middle school trips to space camp, St. Louis, and Chicago.

Moore stayed taped to the wall for more than an hour during lunch at the school.

School officials say almost $400 was raised. They even posed in a group photo with their principal after all the tape went up.

