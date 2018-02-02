SECTIONAL PREVIEW: Castle up first in Friday's 4-A; SIAC rematch highlights 3-A games

Sectional semi-finals for girls high school basketball is set to get under way Friday.

It will be a very busy night as 12 semi-final games will be decided in the Tri-State.

In the first 4-A game of the night from Central High School, the undefeated Castle Lady Knights will face the Harrison Lady Warriors. Following the first game, its North taking on Central.

The winners from those games will play for the sectional championship.

Now in the 3-A games from Mt. Vernon, the first contest of the night will be Memorial against Bosse. These two saw one another back in early December with the Tigers coming out victorious.

Memorial is very young with four freshman and four sophomores, but they have grown a ton this season and have strong leaders in their older players to look up to.

Tip between Memorial and Bosse is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Catch all the action on Hoops Live, streaming right at 10:35 p.m.

