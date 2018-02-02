Daviess Co. Detention Center being sanitized after inmates came down with the flu

Workers at the Daviess County Detention Center are doing some extra cleaning after several inmates came down with the flu.

Jail officials tell us they had four inmates who shared a unit come down with the virus.

They've also seen at least 15 cases at the jail in Henderson.

Officials there tell us the inmates have been quarantined and will be for five days. Workers are also sanitizing all three shifts.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.