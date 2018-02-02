Jury finds Evansville man guilty of dealing heroin

An Evansville man was found guilty of several drug-related charges on Friday.

A Vanderburgh County jury found 58-year-old Larry Corneal Johnson guilty of dealing a narcotic drug more than 10 grams, dealing a narcotic drug, and maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substance.

Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received a WeTip report that drugs were being sold out of a home in the 700 block of Washington Avenue on May 12. Within 48 hours, they say they were able to set up a controlled buy and purchased heroin from Johnson.

When detectives searched his home shortly after, they say they found 14-grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

“Because someone took a few minutes to anonymously report this drug activity to the WeTip hotline, detectives were alerted to this drug activity and Mr. Johnson will be going to prison,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “The hard work of Deputy Prosecutor James Doyle and Evansville Police Detective Nathan Hassler was evident throughout the entire case. The Evansville community has seen a drastic spike in drug overdose deaths, many traced back to heroin. If you see drug activity in your neighborhood, we urge you to call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.”

Sentencing is set for February 28.

