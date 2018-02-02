Here Are the Most Popular Super Bowl Foods by State

A food map created ahead of the Super Bowl reveals the most popular big-game foods for each state.

The "Game Day Food Lineup" graphic, created by a General Mills research group, is based on recipe search data from popular sites.

Most of the state dishes include typical watch-party appetizers such as queso cheese dip and Buffalo chicken wings. Some states, however, stood out from the crowd.

Alabama -- Mississippi Roast

Alaska -- Potato Salad

Arizona -- Chili

Arkansas -- Queso Cheese Dip

California -- Chicken Wings

Colorado -- Taco Pie

Connecticut -- Slow Cooker Chicken Wings

Delaware -- Butter Cake Bars

Florida -- Sausage Cheese Balls

Georgia -- Sliders

Hawaii -- Crescent Sloppy Joes

Idaho -- Little Smokies

Illinois -- Chex Mix

Indiana -- Root Beer Chicken

Iowa -- Pigs In A Blanket

Kansas -- Dill Pickle Soup

Kentucky -- Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Lousiana -- Crab au Gratin

Maine -- Clam Dip

Maryland -- Pizza Sticks

Massachusetts -- Buffalo Chicken Dip

Michigan -- Potato Soup

Minnesota -- Tater Tot Casserole/Hot Dish

Mississippi -- Beef Stew

Missouri -- Hamburgers

Montana -- Buffalo Chicken Dip

Nebraska -- Hot Wings

Nevada -- Sausage Cheese Balls

New Hampshire -- Chili

New Jersey -- Chili

New Mexico -- Seven Layer Taco Dip

New York -- Buffalo Chicken Wings

North Carolina -- Sausage Cheese Balls

North Dakota -- Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

Ohio -- White Chicken Chili

Oklahoma -- Stuffed Mushrooms

Oregon -- Taco Soup

Pennsylvania -- Potato Soup

Rhode Island -- Chili

South Carolina -- Cowboy Caviar

South Dakota -- Hummus

Tennessee -- Skillet Dips

Texas -- Sausage Cheese Balls

Utah -- Pulled Pork

Vermont -- Bruschetta

Virginia -- Deviled Eggs

Washington -- Jalapeño Popper Dip

West Virginia -- Sliders

Wisconsin -- Pinwheels

Wyoming -- Sliders

