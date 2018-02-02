Indiana man ticketed for rude gesture sues state trooper

An Indiana man who was ticketed after making a crude gesture at a state police trooper has filed a federal lawsuit, alleging his constitutional rights were violated.

The Tribune-Star reports that the lawsuit was filed Thursday on behalf of Mark May of Terre Haute against Indiana State Police Master Trooper Matt Ames.

The lawsuit alleges May flipped his middle finger to the trooper because he was cut off while Ames pulled over another motorist. May alleges he was issued a "provocation" ticket after the action.

Kenneth Falk is the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. He argues that May's gesture to Ames was expressive conduct fully protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Indiana State Police didn't immediately return the newspaper's request for comment.

