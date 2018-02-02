Happening this weekend: Kentucky Sportsman's Show

A whole lot of fans of the outdoors will be indoors at the Owensboro Convention Center this weekend. (WFIE)

It's the annual Kentucky Sportsman's Show.

This is the third year for the show, which brings in thousands of people. There's a lot to see, hear and do at the event.

"We're here doing dock jumping for entertainment and for the crowd that's gonna be out here and entertainment for the crowd that's gonna come out.." says Tony Reed, the owner of Splash Dogs.

"We have a couple great lines we brought in. We carry the Jackson, Native and New Canoe..We'd love to have people come out and check them out.

If you've never kayaked before and wanna do it, this is a great, safe environment to do it." says Caleb Bentley with Canoe Kentucky.

This weekend, Canoe Kentucky will host two big giveaways. It's the company's first time at this event and to celebrate, they're giving away a kayak and stand up paddleboard package.

That's happening Saturday afternoon between 1 and 4 p.m.

There's so much more happening this weekend at the event. Click here for ticket info and details.

