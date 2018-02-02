EPD: Toddler badly burned by K2 Pipe while parents were passed out

Five people were arrested during an investigation into child neglect in Evansville.

Police say the Department of Child Services got a tip about an 18-month-old with burns on her face.

They were told the burns happened while the child's parents were passed out on synthetic marijuana.

Police say the DCS investigator wasn't able to find or make contact with family for a week after the tip was made.

They say the investigator finally found them at their home on Sweetser Avenue, and spoke with the child's mother, Taia Matchem.

The investigator said she told them the burns were from super glue that got stuck to the toddler's face.

The investigator passed along pictures of the burn to doctors at Riley Hospital. They told investigators they believed the burns didn't match the mother's story.

Police officers went to the home Thursday to continue the investigation. They say several people were there with K2 in plain sight, and one person appeared to be passed out.

Officers say several of those people had warrants.

During interviews, police say Matchem first told them the baby had been burned by glue.

They say she later admitted she was burned by a pipe while she and the baby's father, Tyler Berry, were smoking K2, but she couldn't remember exactly what happened.

Officers say Berry also admitted to the child being burned while he and Matchem were passed out on synthetic marijuana.

Police say the three other people in home at the time, all told them the child was burned while Matchem and Berry were in their room alone with her.

Officers say no one took the child to get medical treatment, and they tried to hide her from DCS.

They say all of the drug paraphernalia in the home was "gotten rid of" because they knew law enforcement would be investigating, but they thought they were in the clear since so much time had passed.

Matchem and Berry are facing child neglect charges.

Three other people were arrested on various drug charges.

They are Krista Key, Gabriel Simmons, and the child's grandmother. Her name was only listed as Hayhurst, and a mugshot was not available.

