Authorities check out 2 potential threats at N. Gibson Schools

Authorities responded to two separate potential threats at Gibson County schools Thursday.

According to a release from Princeton police, school resource officers checked out claims of potential statements made, that could be taken as intent to harm, from students at North Gibson School Corporation.

The officers, along with school staff, investigated and determined no physical threat was present.

Police say both incidents involve juveniles and no names or details of the active investigations will be released.

