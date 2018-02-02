Cause of early morning Poseyville fire under investigation

The fire started around 1:30 on South Locust Street. (WFIE)

Several departments were called in to put out a house fire in Poseyville.

The fire started around 1:30 Friday morning on South Locust Street.

When our crew got there, flames were still visible outside the house.

Fire officials say the two people inside were able to get out.

No injuries were reported.

We're told a state fire marshal will be called in to investigate the cause.

