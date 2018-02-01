Screaming Eagles get a 61-59 victory over Maryville University

University of Southern Indiana senior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) hit the game winner with 2.6 seconds remaining to lead the Screaming Eagles to a 61-59 victory over Maryville University Thursday evening at the Physical Activities Center. USI, which has won five-straight and is 13-0 at the PAC this year, saw its overall record rise to 18-5 and 9-2 in the GLVC, while Maryville goes to 16-5 overall, 8-4 GLVC.



After a Maryville foul and the score tied 59-59, Stein dribbled around the right side and hit a floating jumper from the right elbow for the game-winning bucket. The junior guard finished the victory with the game-winner; a game-high 22 points; and moved into sixth all-time at USI in scoring.



The first half was a back and forth affair that featured 16 lead changes and five ties in the 20 minutes. Maryville had the largest lead of the half, 22-15, at the 8:03 mark when USI went on an 8-0 run to get the lead, 23-22.



There would be nine lead changes in the final five minutes of the first half before Maryville scored the final four points to record the advantage at halftime, 35-32. Stein led the offensive attack during the first half with 11 points and moved into sixth all-time in scoring at USI with his first basket, passing Eagles' great Ilo Mutombo (1,351 points; 1987-91).



The second half was almost a duplicate of the first half as there would be another 10 lead changes and 10 ties. Maryville would have the largest lead of the final stanza, 46-41, with 14:24 remaining before USI went on a 7-0 run to regain the lead 48-46.



The Eagles' largest lead of the game would come with 4:04 left when junior guard/forward Nate Hansen (Evansville, Indiana) gave USI a 57-54 lead on a long-range bomb. The Saints would rally back to knot the game up two more times in the final minutes to set the scene for Stein's clutch basket.



USI senior forward Julius Rajala (Helsinki, Finland) joined Stein in double-digits with 11 points, while senior forward DayJar Dickson (Washington, D.C.) had a team-high eight rebounds.



On the defensive side, USI held Maryville to 33.3 percent from the field in the second half (8-24) and just one-of-seven from beyond the arc. The Saint won the battle of the boards in the first half, 19-13, while the Eagles had the advantage in the second half, 17-15.



The Eagles conclude this week's GLVC slate by hosting Quincy University Saturday at 3 p.m. for the 2018 USI Homecoming game. The 2018 USI Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will be honored prior to tipoff, while the Homecoming court will be introduced at halftime.



Quincy saw its record fall to 7-14 overall and 3-9 in the GLVC after falling to ninth-ranked Bellarmine University, 75-54, tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. USI is 30-10 all-time against Quincy after defeating the Hawks last year, 88-85, in Quincy, Illinois. Stein led the Eagles with a double-double, 18 points and 10 rebounds. USI also is 28-8 against Quincy in GLVC play and 18-4 all-time at the PAC.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations