Newburgh Pool will not reopen for 2018 season - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Newburgh Pool will not reopen for 2018 season

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

The 45-year-old pool in Newburgh is retired. 

The parks board met Thursday night and Newburgh Pool will not reopen for the 2018 season.

The measure passed unanimously. Maintenance personnel who have taken care of the pool for 20 years say it has come to the end of its life and is too costly to keep repairing.

On March 1, you can take part in a public meeting about a possible new pool. 

That meeting is set for 5 p.m. at Newburgh Town Hall. When the pool is replaced it will be in the same location.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly