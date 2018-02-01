Newburgh Pool will not reopen for 2018 season

The 45-year-old pool in Newburgh is retired.

The parks board met Thursday night and Newburgh Pool will not reopen for the 2018 season.

The measure passed unanimously. Maintenance personnel who have taken care of the pool for 20 years say it has come to the end of its life and is too costly to keep repairing.

On March 1, you can take part in a public meeting about a possible new pool.

That meeting is set for 5 p.m. at Newburgh Town Hall. When the pool is replaced it will be in the same location.

