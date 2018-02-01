Customers see spike in Kenergy bills

Keeping warm this winter is proving to be costly for many of us.

A man in Hopkins County says his electric bill is through the roof, up nearly $300 in a month. A single story 1,700 square foot house in Hanson is where Ronnie Winstead has called home for 26 years.

He told 14 News his most recent energy bill is through the roof, the highest he's ever received here.

“Oh, it's sticker shock,” Winstead said.

Winstead also added he's on a fixed income, and now he owes nearly $300 dollar to Kenergy than he did last month.

“It makes you wonder – am I going to have to choose between medicine and utilities?” Winstead said.

But it's not necessarily the amount he's questioning. It's the usage.

“In the winter, at this time, has always been 2300-2400 kilowatts.”

But this bill shows more than 3800-kilowatt hours. He finds that hard to believe because he says he was gone for 15 days with his wife in the hospital.

“From the 5th to the 20th – I was up there every day with her, the house was closed up, heat turned down,” Winstead recalled.

Winstead says after talking to his neighbors he found out he's not alone.

“They have the exact same stories: their bills have jumped at least a 1000 kilowatts,” Winstead told 14 News.

Kenergy released that officials pulled a sample of 10 all-electric residential bills from the January billing period. The average increase, they say, was 48%. That's $338 dollars more than last year's bills.

The corporation added during the month of January, heating degree days were 46 percent higher this year.

“But it’s never been this high; I don't know, I'm just at a loss,” Winstead stated.

Kenergy says you can conserve energy and save money with a checklist. Check for leaks. Check your insulation. And check your heating system. Get routine maintenance every year and don't forget to change those filters.

