Additional security measures in place in one Tri-State school corporation

North Gibson School Corporation officials say they already felt good about their safety measures, but decided to add an additional school resource officer after the Marshall County High School Shooting.

When it comes to school safety, North Gibson School Corporation officials say it's something they take very seriously.

"Making that primary goal of education possible - we have to provide that safe, warm, secure environment where learning can flourish," said North Gibson School Corp. Supt. Dr. Brian Harmon. "Part of that is school security and we certainly don't take that lightly."

After learning about the school shooting in Marshall County last Tuesday the corporation decided to add an additional school resource officer.

Princeton Community High School received a threat of their own last week. According to an affidavit, High School student Jorden Main told another student he had a list of people he was going to kill at the school and that "somebody has to pay" for the things that happened his life.

Some parents say having that extra resource officer makes them feel more comfortable. We're told other changes are happening around school grounds like switching from a key fob system to staff having to swipe a card to have access into the schools. Plus there is talk about moving the kindergarten students up to the main campus.

As for the status of the student responsible for the threat at Princeton Community High School - officials say they are taking the appropriate disciplinary actions for this matter. Main is due in court on February 9.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.