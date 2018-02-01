Brescia University receives $1.3 million donation

Brescia University is celebrating a $1.3-million donation.

This money is part of Brescia's Gateway to Our Second Century Campaign. The goal is $15-million. The university is about $1.5-million of that goal.

The most recent donation is coming from two Brescia graduates. Roy and Victoria Roberts of Raleigh, North Carolina graduated from Brescia in the late 1960s.

Their gift will go towards the new CE Field Center for Professional Studies, specifically for a 150 seat auditorium and an executive boardroom and classroom.

The new building will house the school of education, business, and social work.

University President, Father Larry Hostetter told us how excited and jealous some students are of the new project.

"I think overall our students are excited," he said. "In fact so, e of our older students, juniors and seniors are disappointed saying, 'Gosh I wish I would be here for that.'"

He also said these new projects are the gateway to the future of Brescia.

"We're embracing the future, moving into the future and we're doing everything we can to ensure that the students who come here will have the best educational experience possible," Hostetter said. "Buildings by themselves don't do that, obviously. You need faculty and staff that are part of the buildings that make the experience total."

The new building is set to break ground on April 26 and will be on the corner of Frederica and 9th.

