More stolen guns recovered in Nashville area

There's new information in the theft of dozens of guns at Whittaker Guns in Daviess County.

The Sheriff's Office tells us some guns have been recovered in the Nashville area. They say they're working with law enforcement in the area to find more.

Officials say they are still looking for four suspects as well.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000.

