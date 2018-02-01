Indiana’s King Named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week

Indiana University swimmer Lilly King was named the Big Ten Women's Swimmer of the Week on Wednesday, the league office announced. Originally, King had not been named this week's recipient, but after an error with some results was discovered, the Evansville, Ind. product earned the honor.



The weekly honor is the fifth this season for King and the ninth of her illustrious career. The accolade is the 11th this season for the IU women's swimming and diving team – the most of any team in the league. Combined, with the men's squad, IU has won 23 total weekly honors, six more than Michigan (16).



This past Friday, King helped the No. 8-ranked Hoosier women's team take down No. 10-ranked Louisville, 160.5-139.5. The junior earned four first-place finishes overall and won three individual events, posting NCAA B Standard times in the 100 breaststroke (59.99), the 200 breaststroke (2:11.03) and the 400 IM (4:13.69).



King also helped IU win the 200 medley relay against the Cardinals, posting a time of 1:38.14.



Courtesy: IU Media Relations