Aces back home to host Indiana State in Play 4 Kay game

The University of Evansville women's basketball team returns to Meek Family Fieldhouse for the Purple Aces annual Play 4 Kay game sponsored by Thumbs Up Promotions on Friday night at 7 p.m. when they host Indiana State.



Benefiting the Kay Yow Cancer Fund whose mission is to extend and improve the lives of all women battling cancer by raising money for research and assisting the underserved, Aces fans are encouraged to wear pink to help support breast cancer awareness. The first 150 fans at the game on February 2 will receive a pink women's cancer awareness hat. Fans are also encouraged to join the Aces in helping support the Kay Yow Fund by participating in the Play4Kay Free Throw Challenge. Fans and supporters have the opportunity to pledge a donation for each free throw the Purple Aces hit during the month of February. Anyone interested in joining the challenge can find more information and give here.



The Aces are coming off a pair of losses on the road last weekend at Valparaiso and Loyola. Evansville opened the weekend with a 101-59 road loss at Valparaiso on Friday before falling 82-63 to Loyola in Chicago on Sunday afternoon. In the Aces matchup with Valparaiso, Evansville took an early 3-2 lead, but the Crusaders offense found its rhythm in the opening half to take a 56-36 lead at the half in route to Valpo's 101-59 win. On Sunday, Evansville kept pace with the Ramblers through the first quarter, but Loyola took control in the second quarter, out-scoring the Aces 24-4 in the second period as the Ramblers earned the 82-63 win.

Evansville (3-17, 0-9 MVC) takes on Indiana State (7-13, 5-4 MVC) in its lone contest of the weekend as the two travel partners meet in their second matchup of the season and their 54th meeting all-time. The Sycamores lead the all-time series with the Aces, 36-17, and captured the first meeting between the two sides this season in comeback fashion, 56-48, after Evansville dominated much of the first half. Since the Aces and Indiana State last met on January 7, Evansville is 0-6 and the Sycamores are 4-2. Indiana State enters Friday's matchup boasting this week's Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week in guard Ashli O'Neal who averaged 21.5 points per game to help lead the Sycamores to a pair of road victories at Loyola and Valparaiso last weekend.

