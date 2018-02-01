Nolan named GLVC Fall Scholar-Athlete of the Year

University of Southern Indiana Men's Cross Country sophomore Austin Nolan (Evansville, Indiana) was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Fall Scholar-Athlete of the Year for men's cross country, as voted on by the league's Faculty Athletics Representatives.



This is the fourth consecutive year that USI has won the award in men's cross country, and Nolan becomes the fifth USI runner to earn the GLVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.



Last fall, Nolan was the GLVC Runner of the Year by winning the GLVC Championship meet with a time of 24 minutes, 28.66 seconds to help USI win its 13th consecutive GLVC Championship.



He then earned All-Midwest Region honors by finishing 16th at the NCAA Midwest Regional, before coming in 98th at the NCAA Championships as the Screaming Eagles placed 12th. He also had a top ten finish at the season opening Covered Bridge Open amongst Division I competition.



Nolan currently has a perfect 4.0 GPA while studying accounting and professional services.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations