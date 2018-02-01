Crews work crash involving school bus in Webster Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews work crash involving school bus in Webster Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to an crash involving a school bus in Webster Co. 

Dispatchers confirm it happened at West Elm Street and State Road 493 in Clay. 

Around 4:30, crews were still on scene, but we don't yet have any information on possible injuries. 

