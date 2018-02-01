Exciting spring slate ahead for Aces men's soccer

University of Evansville head men's soccer coach Marshall Ray announced the team's spring schedule on Thursday, highlighted by a pair of matchups with teams who reached the 2017 NCAA Elite Eight.



"Spring training and matches are a great time for our program to concentrate on individual improvement. It allows all of our guys the chance to get meaningful minutes during match play," said Aces head coach Marshall Ray. "Four teams from our spring schedule will be on our fall calendar. This will allow our staff the chance to evaluate our team and plan where we need to focus our attention during the August training camp. It is going to be a challenging and competitive spring capped off by the annual Mayor's Cup."



Evansville is coming off a 2017 campaign that saw Ray lead his squad to its second-straight double-digit win season and the 29th winning season in program history. Amassing an 11-8-2 record, the Aces advanced to the semifinals of the MVC Tournament before falling in penalty kicks. The back-to-back double-digit win seasons were the first since the 1995 and 1996 seasons. At the conclusion of the year, Evansville ended the season as the highest rated MVC program in the RPI.



The Purple Aces get their spring slate underway on February 25 when they will take on Valparaiso and 2017 College Cup finalist Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.



On Saturday, March 10, Evansville will again serve as host for a pair of professional clubs as St. Louis FC and reigning USL champions Louisville City FC do battle at Arad McCutchan Stadium. The professional soccer exhibition will be the third hosted on campus in three years. Indy Eleven and Lousiville City FC played to a 1-1 draw last season and St. Louis and Indy Eleven battled to a 1-1 draw in 2016.



"We have enjoyed bringing professional soccer to our community the last two springs and are thankful we have the opportunity to do so again this year," said Ray. "It should prove to be a great match again as this will be the last preseason match for both teams before they kick off their regular season the following weekend. There is an added dimension this year as these two teams are rivals but due to conference realignment, this will be their only meeting in 2018. They both have great supporter groups so I am sure it will be a lively atmosphere at the match. We look forward to seeing our soccer community out to support the match."



The Aces return to spring competition on March 17 when Evansville faces Bellarmine at Goebel Soccer Complex before heading back on the road to challenge SIU-Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Ill. on March 24.



For the second time during the spring campaign, the Aces travel to take on a team that reached the final eight of the 2017 College Cup when Evansville heads to Lynn Stadium to face Louisville on April 7.



The spring slate concludes on April 12 with the Mayor's Cup clash with Southern Indiana on April 12 at McCutchan Stadium. The matchup with USI will be the third since the introduction of the Mayor's Cup with both previous meetings being won by the Aces.

